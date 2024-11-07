Home visits to be implemented to create antibiotic literacy in Kerala

The Health department as part of promoting antibiotic literacy at the grassroot level and to create awareness about how the abuse of antibiotics lead to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is sending trained health workers on home visits to interact with people directly.

In Ernakulam district, health workers have completed the AMR awareness campaigns and home visits in over two lakh homes. The home visits and interaction with people have been successful in bringing down the unnecessary use of antibiotics considerably, a statement issued by the Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

She congratulated all team members in Ernakulam district for coming up with a successful model for the AMR awareness.

Awareness is key to improving antibiotic literacy and reducing the AMR. About 2,257 trained ASHA workers are engaged in home visits in the rural and urban areas, tribal belt, and amongst migrant labourers.

One person would visit 50 houses in a month. Awareness classes were conducted amongst ward-level committee members and administrative staff also. ASHA workers were supported by medical officers, mid-level service providers, transgender link workers, and migrant labour coordinators. Migrant workers were addressed in their own language.

The Health department has been consistent in its attempt to reduce antibiotic abuse and prevent the AMR. WHO estimates that by 2050, one crore people would have died globally due to antibiotic abuse.

Medical stores have been directed not to sell antibiotics without prescriptions and to dispense antibiotics in separate blue envelopes.

Antibiotics should be used strictly according to the advice of the treating physician. Antibiotics which remain unused after treatment should not be disposed of carelessly. The treatment course recommended by the doctor should be completed