Home science association national conference to be held in Kochi

December 13, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 34th biennial national conference of Home Science Association of India (HSAI) will be held at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi from December 15 to 17. The event, focussing on the theme ‘Innovation and incubation opportunities in Home Science for self-reliant India’, will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental activist Vandana Shiva will deliver the keynote address on ‘Health of the planet and our health is one health’. HSAI president N. Vasugi Raaja, general secretary Suman Mundkur and former director of ICAR-Central Institute of Women in Agriculture Krishna Srinath will also speak on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US