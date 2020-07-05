Home-quarantined NoRK dies in Ranni

A 46-year-old man, Sinu P. Jacob, who was under home quarantine at Edakkulam in Ranni died at the Taluk Hospital in Ranni on Sunday.

The deceased Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) was a cancer patient who came to his home village of Edakkulam from Abu Dhabi on a special flight on July 1. His wife Tomcy Sinu, and children Adia Sinu Jacob, Aron Sinu Jacob, and Ethan Sinu Jacob too accompanied him from Abu Dhabi. All the five were sent in quarantine at their home since July 1.

Mr Jacob who had developed uneasiness in the chest on Sunday forenoon was rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Ranni where he died, later. The throat and nasal swab of the deceased were taken for examination before his body was sent to the mortuary at the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta. The body would be released to the relatives only after receiving the test results from the virology laboratory, sources said.