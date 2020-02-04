Home nurses get certificates

The first batch of home nurses trained under the Naipunyam palliative home nursing project of the district panchayat received their certificates on Tuesday.

The project was launched taking into account the lack of qualified hands in the field and the 34 women were given a 20-day training that included practical sessions at PHCs and CHCs. The all-women Naipunayam workforce have been trained to handle emergency situations along with administering medicines and performing various tasks for ailing and bed-ridden patients.

Palliative care

They will providing all services including geriatric care, infant care, post-natal care and palliative care.

All the home nurses trained under the project will have photo identity card, police verification report and medical fitness certificate.

While Naipunaym ensures quality and accountable service, it also offers a minimum monthly remuneration of ₹10,000 to the women. While private agencies that provide the service take a percentage of their monthly salary as commission, the Naipunaym home nurses will receive their complete salary.

Their salaries will be transferred to their account every month without any deductions. Once nearly 70% of the first batch is hired, the District panchayat will start the second batch.

The panchayat is also planning to train men under the project and the second Naipunaym batch will mostly have both men and women.

All persons coming in the age group of 30 to 50 years can join the workforce and the qualification required is SSLC.

Families which need the service can register their names with the panchayat and based on their need the staff will be assigned.

Online registration

There is facility for online registration and according to panchayt authorities, they have already received a handful of requests.

The certificates were handed over by District panchayat president C. Radhamani at a function held at the office.

Secretary K. Prasad, District hospital superintendent Dr. D. Vasanthadas, PWD standing committee chairman V. Jayapraksah, Corporation councillor Anil. S and District panchayat members Girija Kumari and Juliet Nelson were also present on the occasion.