A home nurse was arrested for alleged theft of gold and cash from the house of People’s Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany at Karukapilly in Kochi. The arrested is Ramshad of Thiruvananthapuram. The Elamakkara police registered a case based on a complaint by Maudany’s son Salahudheen Ayyobi on Monday. According to the complaint, gold ornaments weighing 37 grams and cash worth ₹7,500 were found missing on Sunday.

