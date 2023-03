March 12, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kerala on Sunday during which he will address a rally, besides attending other programmes, officials said on Saturday.

Mr. Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Vadakkunathan temple in the town. He will address the Janasakthi rally at the Vadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the officials said.