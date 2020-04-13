Home guards to ensure welfare of migrants in Kozhikode

The full-time service of over 100 home guards has been made available in the district to closely monitor welfare issues of migrant labourers in various camps and address their concerns. In Kozhikode city alone, 60 home guards have been deputed for migrant camps that house approximately 19,000 labourers.

Home guards will visit the camps and conduct awareness programmes. As the majority of them are ex-service men, the police hope that they will be able to handle the situation better in this crisis period.

According to Labour Department officials, the total strength of non-Kerala workers in Kozhikode district is around 32,000. There are about 1,500 migrant labourers’ camps in the district, of which the highest number of camps are within the city limits.

For the revenue officers who supervise the overall welfare activities, the support of a police officer too will be offered. Service of policemen under the Community Policing Scheme too will be made available for welfare activities.

With the district administration and the police taking special initiatives, migrant labourers are getting good attention everywhere, officials working with the 10-member migrant labourers’ welfare committee say.

Officials of Rural police stations say the ‘Apna Bhai’ drive initiated by District Police Chief A. Sreenivas for the collection of essential commodities from super markets for migrant labourers are getting good response. Customers who visit supermarkets are benevolently contributing to the project, they add.