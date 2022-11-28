Home guard caught for distilling illicit liquor in Kozhikode

November 28, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Excise squad seizes distillation accessories from his house

The Hindu Bureau

A home guard was caught red-handed while brewing illicit liquor at his house, near Karuvissery, Kozhikode, on Sunday. About 50 litres of illicit liquor, gas stove, gas cylinder and other distillation accessories were seized from the accused.

The Excise squad tracked him following a tip-off by local residents. Krishna Swami, the accused, is a home guard with the Panniyankara police station, officials said. Excise Inspector N.K. Shaji and a five-member squad of officers were part of the raid. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

