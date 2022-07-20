Home for mentally challenged women to come up in Kottarakara

A rehabilitation centre for mentally challenged women, being set up by the Social Justice department, will be opened in Kollam district next week.

Priya Home at Kayila, Veliyam, Kottarakara, will be opened by Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu at 11 a.m. on July 26. It is named after the granddaughter of Communist leader C.H. Kanaran.

Kanaran’s daughter Sarojini and her husband Kamalasanan of Kozhikode gave away land and building for setting up the home for mentally challenged women. The structure has been renovated to set up the home.

The land and building have been handed over to the government to ensure the care of Kamalasanan and Sarojini’s mentally challenged daughter Priya.