Home delivery of Kollam library books planned

The members of Kollam Public Library and Research Centre will be now able to select books from the comfort of their homes and the authorities are also considering an option to home deliver books. Online facility or a mobile app will be provided for the members to avail the service.

This was announced by District Collector B.Abdul Nasar at meeting held on Friday in connection with the infrastructure development of the library.

Technical provisions like digital cupboard, barcode, digital cataloguing will be employed. Fund of people’s representatives will be used for upgrading basic amenities and beautifying the premises. The vacancy of the librarian will also be filled shortly. Since the members have limited access to all latest books, fund will be raised for buying new books.

Earlier P. N. Panicker Foundation in collaboration with Indian Public Library Movement (IPLM) had started a project to convert the library into a virtual repository.

Automation

According to the foundation officials, automation and coding processes at the library are nearing completion and manual entries will be soon replaced. The new e-catalogues will make it easy for the members to browse through books, reserve or renew them. The authorities said they also have plans to make available the library books in digital format very soon. As part of a tie-up with National Digital Library, a range of digital documents including video and audio files will be available to the public and anyone with internet facility can access it by entering the codes.

The facility will be very convenient for regular visitors since they can get books without visiting the library.