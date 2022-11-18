Homage to be paid to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Trending
Floral homages will be paid to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the KPCC office here in connection with her birth anniversary .
KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and KPCC and DCC office bearers will participate in the function.
