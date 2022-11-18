Homage to be paid to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

November 18, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Floral homages will be paid to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the KPCC office here in connection with her birth anniversary .

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and KPCC and DCC office bearers will participate in the function.