Holy Faith building razed down in 5 seconds

Holy Faith H2O was demolished at 11.18 am, eight minutes behind the schedule.

It was a smooth operation with no unplanned events taking place.

The original scheme was to pull the building down at 11 a.m.

Huge clouds of dust bellowed out of the blast site and covered the area where the flat stood tall a few seconds ago.

The tremor of the blast could be felt a few hundred meters away.

The glass panels of the hotel from were The Hindu was reporting the event rattled in the explosion.

Some fly off debris fell over the Kundannoor bridge. However, no debris fell into the nearby water body, according to Edifice Engineering.

The accelerometers and geophones set up at the 10 locations recorded the vibration of the blast. The vibration was also felt beyond the building across the nearby water body, said A. Bhoominathan, Professor of the Civil Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

The palm fronts of coconut trees located next to the blast site wore ash colour as the demoliton dust settled on them. The dust clouds were cleared in a few minutes.

Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering, which carried out the demolition of H2O Holy Faith, said everything went as planned without any hiccups. “There was no damage to any houses in the area,” he said, attributing the delay in the timing of the blast to a helicopter flying over the area.

