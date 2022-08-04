Kerala

Holidays for educational institutions in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM August 04, 2022 20:19 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:19 IST

In view of the prevailing flood situation, the District Collectors of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have extended holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in their respective areas to Friday as well.

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Friday. The revised schedules will be announced later. However, there will be no change in examinations to be conducted by other universities in Pathanamthitta.

