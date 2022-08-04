Holidays for educational institutions in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta
MGU postpones examinations
In view of the prevailing flood situation, the District Collectors of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have extended holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in their respective areas to Friday as well.
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on Friday. The revised schedules will be announced later. However, there will be no change in examinations to be conducted by other universities in Pathanamthitta.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.