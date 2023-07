July 06, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in Kuttanad, Karthikappally and Chengannur taluks on Friday. A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in other parts of the district where relief camps have been opened. Examinations will be held as per schedule.