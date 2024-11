The state government has declared a holiday for all government and public sector institutions in the Thiruvambady Assembly segment in Kozhikode on November 13 on account of the bypolls in the Wayanad Loksabha constituency. All private establishments have been advised to provide a paid holiday for their employees. Voters who are working outside their constituencies will be granted paid leave on the day, according to a press release.

