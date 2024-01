January 12, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has declared a holiday for six districts bordering Tamil Nadu on January 15, Monday, in connection with the Makarapongal celebrations. The holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts.