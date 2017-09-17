Holiday for schools and colleges in Kerala on Monday due to heavy rain

With rains continuing unabated over the past 24 hours, the State Government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Monday.
The State Disaster Management Authority advised the declaration of holiday based on the forecasts from the Meteorological Department. Very heavy rainfall of 12 to 20 cm is predicted at a few locations in the state on Monday. The current spell of rain is expected to continue for at least the next two days.
