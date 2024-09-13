Holiday for Mavelikara, Chengannur on September 18

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Mavelikara and Chengannur taluks on September 18, in view of the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.
