ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for Mavelikara, Chengannur on September 18

Published - September 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a local holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Mavelikara and Chengannur taluks on September 18, in view of the Aranmula Uthrittathi boat race. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US