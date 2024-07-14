Holiday for Malappuram campuses on July 15

District Collector V.R. Vinod declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Malappuram district in view of a warning for heavy rains across the district on (July 15) Monday. However, there will be no changes in the examinations scheduled for Monday.
District Collector V.R. Vinod declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Malappuram district in view of a warning for heavy rains across the district on (July 15) Monday. However, there will be no changes in the examinations scheduled for Monday.