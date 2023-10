October 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Mavelikara and Chengannur taluks on November 2, in view of the annual festival at St. Paul’s and St. Peter’s Church at Parumala. However, public examinations will be held as scheduled.