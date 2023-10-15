Holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16

October 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall, the district administration has said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.