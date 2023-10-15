Holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall, the district administration has said.
October 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
