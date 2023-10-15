ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on October 16

October 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas, in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday in view of the heavy rainfall, the district administration has said.

