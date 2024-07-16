ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday for educational institutions in Palakkad on Wednesday

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Chithra declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Palakkad district, including professional colleges and anganwadis, on Wednesday in view of the heavy-rain forecast.

The examinations scheduled earlier will not be affected. Dr. Chithra said that private tuition centres too should not hold classes on Wednesday. She advised that children should remain at home and should not be allowed to enter waterbodies, particularly check-dams.

The authorities have imposed night travel restrictions in hill areas such as Attappady, Parambikkulam and Nelliyampathy. The restrictions will be effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until July 21. There will also be restrictions for people in visiting waterfalls in the district until further notice.

