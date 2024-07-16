GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday for educational institutions in Palakkad on Wednesday

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector S. Chithra declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Palakkad district, including professional colleges and anganwadis, on Wednesday in view of the heavy-rain forecast.

The examinations scheduled earlier will not be affected. Dr. Chithra said that private tuition centres too should not hold classes on Wednesday. She advised that children should remain at home and should not be allowed to enter waterbodies, particularly check-dams.

The authorities have imposed night travel restrictions in hill areas such as Attappady, Parambikkulam and Nelliyampathy. The restrictions will be effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until July 21. There will also be restrictions for people in visiting waterfalls in the district until further notice.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.