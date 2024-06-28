GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holiday for educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk

Published - June 28, 2024 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the continuing flow of floodwaters from the eastern side resulting in waterlogging, District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges, tuition centres, and anganwadis in Kuttanad taluk on Saturday. A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in the district where relief camps have been opened. Exams will be held as per schedule.

Though the intensity of the rain subsided, several areas in Kuttanad and other parts of the district remained inundated on Friday. As of Friday evening, 198 people belonging to 63 families were residing in five relief camps in the district- three in Chengannur taluk and one each in Cherthala and Kuttanad taluks.

Officials said that three houses were destroyed and another 71 suffered damage in rain fury in the district between May 25 and 28.

