August 04, 2022 22:44 IST

District Collector S. Chandrasekhar has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kannur district on Friday in view of heavy rains.

Heavy rains are expected throughout the district till Friday afternoon.

The holiday is not applicable to pre-scheduled university examinations. People living in hilly areas should be vigilant at night, the Collector said.