Holiday for educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod

July 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KANNUR/ KASARAGOD

In the wake of heavy rain, holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

Kasaragod District Collector K. Inbasekar said the holiday would be applicable to State, CBSE and ICSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, anganwadis, and madrasas. There is no holiday for professional colleges.

The Collector said the heads of educational institutions should take steps to make up for the study time lost due to the holiday. In his order, the Collector said the holiday had been announced as a precautionary measure as most parts of Kasaragod district recorded heavy rain.

Following reports of waterlogging, the Collector inspected the Kasaragod-Hosangadi stretch of the national highway where work is in progress. He said non-emergency trips should be avoided between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. through roads in hilly areas which were prone to landslips.

In Kannur

Following heavy rain in Kannur, District Collector S. Chandrasekar declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. Control rooms have been opened in all taluks. A house was completely destroyed and four others partially damaged in heavy rain in Kannur.

