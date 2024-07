The district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday on account of the incessant rain.

All schools and colleges, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres, shall remained closed on the day, said a communication issued by the District Collector. However, residential educational institutions shall function on the day. Schools shall conduct the class online to make up for the holidays, the communication said.

