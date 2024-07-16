Holiday for educational institutions in Alappuzha on July 17

In view of continuing rain and waterlogging, District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Alappuzha district on July 17, Wednesday. However, exams will be held as per schedule.
