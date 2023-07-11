Holiday declared in Kottayam

District Collector V. Vigneswari has declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in Kottayam district where flood relief camps are functioning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
July 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM
District Collector V. Vigneswari has declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in Kottayam district where flood relief camps are functioning.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US