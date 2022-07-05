Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kannur
Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekar has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions, including professional colleges, ICSE, CBSE schools and anganwadis, in the district on Wednesday in view of the heavy rain alert in the district.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.