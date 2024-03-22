GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HMT land to be spared for Seaport-Airport Road extension

March 22, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the airport extension of Seaport-Airport Road getting an impetus in the form of the Naval Armament Depot (NAD) deciding to hand over 2.50 hectares of land for the project earlier this month, the Supreme Court has in an interim order permitted the handing over of 1.63 hectares in the possession of HMT to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) to execute the proposed extension.

This will be done after the RBDCK deposits ₹16.34 crore for the land in a nationalised bank. It is expected to give further impetus to the airport extension of the road.

A high-level meeting convened a fortnight ago by Ministers P. Rajeev, K. Rajan, and P.A. Mohamed Riyas had decided to seek the apex court’s permission to deposit the amount in a nationalised bank.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ruled that the State government owned the land. The interim order of the apex court came on an appeal that HMT filed before it. The compensation amount was arrived at based on the base price of the land in 2014. HMT had sought compensation based on the 2024 rate, according to a release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.