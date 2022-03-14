HMT forays into rail wheel machining

To enhance production capacity of Indian Railways

HMT Machine Tools Limited, Kalamassery, has developed surface wheel lathe for simultaneous reprofiling of both wheels of axle wheel set (new and worn out) with high-accuracy and surface finish, said a press release here.

The communication said HMT was entering into rail wheel machining and reprofiling machine building to double the production capacity of the Indian Railways.

HMT Machine Tools, Kalamassery, is one of the six units of HMT Machine Tools Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of HMT limited, a public sector unit under the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The communication said when rail wheel profiles reached critical wear owing to extreme loads, they have to be re-profiled or replaced. Simultaneous measurement and re-profiling to the next possible size of wheel is the best alternative instead of replacing the wheel set. The HMT Surface Wheel Lathe provides solution for simultaneous re-profiling of new or worn-out rail wheels.