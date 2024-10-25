HML succeeds in reviving Wayanad plantations after landslides  

Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) has succeeded in reviving the plantations of Wayanad after the devastating landslides in the Chooralmala region. According to the management, the number of labourers on the tea estates in the hill district rose from 5% to 40 % in the past two months.

The Kochi-headquartered company also succeeded in efforts to bring back the local people who were under severe mental stress after the landslides that wrought havoc in Meppadi grama panchayat. The landslides on July 30 had claimed over 230 lives.

A fortnight after the tragedy, the first batch of workers arrived at the high-altitude Puthumala division on August 14. They were given permission to work from 7 a.m. till 3.30 pm.

“At first, the number of workers was low. Later on, we could improve the attendance and re-energise the sector as a result of our tireless efforts,” HML CEO Cherian M. George said.

Soon, the company, partnering with the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, brought a team of counsellors to the plantation area. “We were able to provide timely help to those suffering from severe mental stress. We could instil confidence in them,” said Mr. George.

Further, HML worked towards restoring the income and livelihood of the employees. “We organised medical camps and family gatherings, among others, in collaboration with labour organisations,” said Mr. George, emphasising that social get-togethers “helped in mitigating their depression”.

“Close to 40% of the workers come to the estates every day. We are taking steps to increase it over time,” Mr. George said. “With governmental cooperation, we will continue our efforts to bring this area back to its past glory,” he said.

HML, which has a history of 150 years, is one of southern India’s largest producers of tea and the country’s biggest cultivator of natural rubber as well as pineapple.