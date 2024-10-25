GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HML succeeds in reviving Wayanad plantations after landslides  

Published - October 25, 2024 12:45 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) has succeeded in reviving the plantations of Wayanad after the devastating landslides in the Chooralmala region. According to the management, the number of labourers on the tea estates in the hill district rose from 5% to 40 % in the past two months.

The Kochi-headquartered company also succeeded in efforts to bring back the local people who were under severe mental stress after the landslides that wrought havoc in Meppadi grama panchayat. The landslides on July 30 had claimed over 230 lives.

A fortnight after the tragedy, the first batch of workers arrived at the high-altitude Puthumala division on August 14. They were given permission to work from 7 a.m. till 3.30 pm.

“At first, the number of workers was low. Later on, we could improve the attendance and re-energise the sector as a result of our tireless efforts,” HML CEO Cherian M. George said.

Soon, the company, partnering with the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, brought a team of counsellors to the plantation area. “We were able to provide timely help to those suffering from severe mental stress. We could instil confidence in them,” said Mr. George.

Further, HML worked towards restoring the income and livelihood of the employees. “We organised medical camps and family gatherings, among others, in collaboration with labour organisations,” said Mr. George, emphasising that social get-togethers “helped in mitigating their depression”.

“Close to 40% of the workers come to the estates every day. We are taking steps to increase it over time,” Mr. George said. “With governmental cooperation, we will continue our efforts to bring this area back to its past glory,” he said.

HML, which has a history of 150 years, is one of southern India’s largest producers of tea and the country’s biggest cultivator of natural rubber as well as pineapple.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.