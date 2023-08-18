HamberMenu
HM, AEO suspended on charge of accepting bribe from teacher

Sam John T. Thomas, headmaster at CNA Lower Primary School, Chalukunnu, Kottayam caught by Vigilance while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000

August 18, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A school headmaster (HM) and an assistant education officer (AEO) have been suspended from service on the charge of accepting bribe from a teacher in Kottayam.

Sam John T. Thomas, headmaster at CNA Lower Primary School, Chalukunnu, Kottayam, and Mohandas M.K., AEO, Kottayam West, were suspended, a statement said here on Friday.

The headmaster had been caught by the Vigilance while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The AEO is the co-accused in the case.

Special checks

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had directed Director of General Education Shanavas S. to conduct a preliminary investigation in the matter. Mr. Sivankutty said in the statement that corruption would not be tolerated. Special checks would be made to curb graft. Corrupt officials were under surveillance, the Minister said.

