HLL privatisation: protest planned on May 9

The joint action council of employees of HLL Lifecare Limited will be organising a human chain from the HLL plant at Akkulam to Ulloor at 4 p.m. on May 9 in protest against the Centre's move to privatise the public sector company.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the action council said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), under the Union Finance Ministry, is moving ahead with the privatisation plans.

Nine companies have responded to the Expression of Interest call and the government is moving ahead with the finance bid proceedings. The action council said the denial of permission to the State government to participate in the open bidding process showed the attitude of the Union government to public sector units.