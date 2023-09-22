ADVERTISEMENT

HLL obtains ISO certification

September 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Public sector enterprise receives all India first licence for IS/ISO 3826-1 : 2019 for plastics collapsible containers for human blood and blood components

The Hindu Bureau

HLL Lifecare Limited, a mini-ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has obtained the all India first licence for IS/ISO 3826-1 : 2019 for plastics collapsible containers for human blood and blood components. With this, the HLL has become the first manufacturer in India to meet the rigorous standards for blood bags used in critical blood transfusion services. The Bureau of Indian Standards felicitated the HLL for the achievement at a function held at HLL’s Corporate Research and Development (R&D) Centre in the capital on Friday.

HLL’s manufacturing facility at Akkulam here has been at the forefront of producing superior blood bag systems since the early 1990. HLL offers a comprehensive range of blood bag systems designed to cater to diverse healthcare facility needs. The product line-up includes single, double, triple, and quadruple bags with capacities ranging from 100 ml to 500 ml. These blood bags incorporate specialised features such as leukodepletion filters, sampling ports, diversion bags, needle injury protectors, and autologous blood bag options.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US