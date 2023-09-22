HLL obtains ISO certification

September 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

HLL Lifecare Limited, a mini-ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has obtained the all India first licence for IS/ISO 3826-1 : 2019 for plastics collapsible containers for human blood and blood components. With this, the HLL has become the first manufacturer in India to meet the rigorous standards for blood bags used in critical blood transfusion services. The Bureau of Indian Standards felicitated the HLL for the achievement at a function held at HLL’s Corporate Research and Development (R&D) Centre in the capital on Friday.

HLL’s manufacturing facility at Akkulam here has been at the forefront of producing superior blood bag systems since the early 1990. HLL offers a comprehensive range of blood bag systems designed to cater to diverse healthcare facility needs. The product line-up includes single, double, triple, and quadruple bags with capacities ranging from 100 ml to 500 ml. These blood bags incorporate specialised features such as leukodepletion filters, sampling ports, diversion bags, needle injury protectors, and autologous blood bag options.