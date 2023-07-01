HLL joins hands with U.S. firm to launch iBreastExam device

July 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

HLL Lifecare Ltd., a Union government ‘Mini Ratna’ public sector enterprise, has joined hands with UE LifeSciences, a women’s health innovator based in the U.S., to combat high mortality rates associated with breast cancer by introducing ‘iBreastExam,’ a device for early detection.

India witnesses more breast cancer-related deaths than any other country, with a significant number of women under the age of 50 succumbing to the disease, as per the Global Cancer Observatory study. The majority of cases are detected at a later stage, resulting in poor survival rates.

To find an innovative solution to this, HLL has empanelled UE LifeSciences for five years to bring iBreastExam to the forefront.

iBreastExam offers a standardised process for clinical breast examination, eliminating variabilities in the process. Given the challenges associated with mammogram screening in low-resource settings, the device serves as a practical alternative.

Clinically validated through independent studies involving over 25,000 women, iBreastExam incorporates ‘dynamic co-planar capacitive sensor technology’ to measure the differences in tissue elasticity in real-time at the point of care and without requiring manual interpretation. It helps in identifying and triaging for clinically relevant breast lumps in healthy, asymptomatic women.

Being hand-held, non-invasive and radiation-free, it helps to bring early detection to women in the communities where they live and work. iBreastExam also facilitates seamless patient follow-up by securely storing data on the cloud.

The device is designed for use by frontline health workers, nurses, primary care doctors and NGOs operating in the area of women’s health.