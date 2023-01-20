ADVERTISEMENT

HLL brings out three menstrual cup brands

January 20, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thinkal is HLL’s CSR brand of menstrual cup, Velvet the domestic brand, and Cool Cup is for export

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar launching three menstrual cup brands introduced by HLL Lifecare Ltd.  

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar launched three brands of menstrual cups produced by HLL Lifecare Ltd. here on Friday.

The brands are Thinkal, Velvet, and Cool Cup.

The Minister said the menstrual cup was a big breakthrough in menstrual hygiene management. It was environment-friendly and convenient to use. Given the vast experience of the HLL in the health care sector, HLL MCup was expected to emerge as a leader in the segment, she said.

High standards

“I am proud to say that whichever area HLL operates in, whether it is contraceptives, blood bags, pharma, or health care service, HLL has adhered to high quality and service standards. HLL is driven by a strong mission to help the middle and lower-class segments of the country, which is very laudable and commendable,” she said.

K. Beji George, Chairman and Managing Director, HLL; T. Rajasekhar, Director (Marketing); Geeta Sharma, Director, Finance; Anita Thampi, Director, Technical and Operations; and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Reusable product

HLL Lifecare Ltd. is a Central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Menstrual cup is a sustainable and reusable product made of medical-grade silicone that can be inserted to fit in the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. Thinkal is HLL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) brand of menstrual cup, Velvet is the domestic brand, and Cool Cup is all set to be sold in international markets of West Asia, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

The Minister reviewed the operations of HLL’s Akkulam factory that produces blood bags, surgical sutures and other hospital products, and also contraceptives such as IUCD and tubal ring.

