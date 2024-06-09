Hit by unprecedented flooding, Kalamassery municipality takes steps to identify encroachments on waterbodies

After bearing the brunt of the heavy downpour in the last week of May, that submerged many of its wards for two consecutive days, the Kalamassery municipality has initiated steps to identify encroachments on waterbodies that hamper the free flow of runoff water.

The Revenue department has partially completed the survey of a canal, known locally as Salis canal, passing through Wards 2, 3, and 4 of the municipality and shared the survey numbers of the encroachments identified with the municipality.

“We have shared those survey numbers with the village officer in a letter written a week ago. As soon as the village officer shares the details of the owners of the said survey numbers, we will issue them notices,” said Kalamassery municipal sources. Besides, a letter has also been written to the revenue surveyor to conduct survey to identify the remaining encroachments.

The move comes in the wake of a resolution passed unanimously by an emergency meeting of the Kalamassery municipal council held on June 1. The resolution called for identifying and removing all encroachments shrinking the width and affecting the flow of waterbodies in the wake of unprecedented flooding that submerged even those houses that were unaffected in the 2018 deluge.

The resolution had also asked the municipal secretary to adopt immediate evacuation measures on notices already issued in the past to 52 encroachers at Moolepadam, the worst affected area in the flooding, that has narrowed down the width of a canal from 2.50 metres to 80 cm on some stretches, thus significantly reducing its carrying capacity.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had also directed the municipal secretary to take stringent action against encroachments, including unauthorised buildings.

“Identifying and evicting encroachments in the neighbouring wards is the right move since water from Moolepadam drains to the canal passing through those wards. Thereafter, the focus will naturally be on the encroachments here,” said Nasheeda Salam, councillor of Moolepadam (Ward 6).

The Kalamassery municipality was battered on May 28 when it recorded 157 mm rainfall in a matter of hours. Though the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), at Kalamassery had termed it a cloudburst on the same day, it was confirmed by the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) in keeping with the definition of the World Meteorological Organisation only on June 5.

An automatic weather station at Kalamassery, maintained by the IMD about one km away from the ACARR station, had also reported 100 mm of rain in one hour around the same time between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

