Hit by fund crunch, future of Navakiranam project in limbo

Updated - June 24, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

Project incepted under Rebuild Kerala Initiative to relocate people in isolated forest settlements who face wild animal attacks and landslide threats

Sandeep Vellaram

A forest bordering village at Anakkulam under Mankulam panchayat in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

‘Navakiranam’ voluntary relocation scheme, a prestigious programme of the State government, has hit a roadblock owing to a shortage of funds with the Forest department. Announced in 2019, the scheme aids in relocation of people residing in isolated forest settlements who face wild animal attacks and landslide threats.

According to Forest department sources, as many as 784 non-tribal families living have been relocated to other places adjoining the forests, following which an area of 155 hectares has been included to the forests through the scheme.

New applicants

After the project’s success, nearly 4,000 families from 13 districts submitted applications to join the Navakiranam scheme. However, sources said the State government cannot consider the new applications due to insufficient funds. “The relocation process of 784 families is in the final stage and no funds have been allotted for new applications. In the present situation, we will not consider the new applications,” said a Forest department source.

Sources said that after the programme’s success, many families living inside forest border areas raised their willingness to join the project. “We suspect that the fund crunch will affect the project’s future,” said the source.

According to officials, the Navakiranam project was incepted under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. As per the project, a couple who own title land with title deeds will get ₹15 lakh as compensation. “A single piece of land will be counted as a unit. A unit can be up to two hectares. A family can provide three units through the scheme. Each unmarried adult above the age of 18 will get ₹15 lakh, while each differently-abled member of the family will get an additional ₹15 lakh, irrespective of age,” said an official.

“The families of those who have failed to conduct farming in their land or those who are willing to move to town areas will be more helpful for the project,” said the source.

