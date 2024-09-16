Hit-and-run accident kills woman in Kollam, triggers public outcry

A 47-year-old woman’s death in a hit-and-run accident at Sasthamcotta in Kollam district on Monday has triggered a public outcry. The police identified the deceased as Kunju Mol. She was riding pillion when a car rammed the two-wheeler from behind.

The vehicle ran over the woman, who fell on the road in the impact of the collision. It then sped away from the scene, prompting a major search for the vehicle and driver.

Ms. Kunju Mol’s relative, Fousiya, who was driving the two-wheeler, escaped with minor injuries. Later, the police arrested Ajmal, 27, and his co-passenger, a woman doctor, in connection with the incident. The Kollam police, quoting a blood alcohol test report, alleged that Mr. Ajmal drove the car when he was alcohol-impaired. They said the co-passenger also tested positive in the test, which government doctors conducted at the police’s behest.

Grainy surveillance camera footage of the frightful accident went viral on conventional and social media, raising questions about the safety of two-wheeler riders and pedestrians on the State’s busy roads.

Public give chase

The police said Mr. Ajmal drove away from the spot, fearing public anger. Some passersby tried to stop the car, while a few others gave chase on motorcycles. Mr. Ajmal succeeded in throwing his pursuers off the scent but was later tracked and arrested by the police.

The police said the accident occurred after Mr. Ajmal and his co-passenger left a friend’s party.

They have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash and negligent driving), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (a) (Rash or careless acts that put human life or personal safety at risk), 125 (b) (grievous hurt) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Service terminated

Meanwhile, a private hospital which employed the doctor terminated her service on the charge of breaching medical ethics for fleeing the spot without attending to the accident victim.

The State Human Rights Commission have taken suo motu cognisance of the offence and ordered the registration of a case. It sought a report from the police, the Motor Vehicles department, and the district administration.