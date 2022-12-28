ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter sustains serious injuries in attack by gang

December 28, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter sustained serious injuries on his legs after he was hacked by a gang in his neighbourhood near Attukal on Wednesday morning. The injured person has been identified as Sarath (27). The accused have been identified as Sivan, Biju, Hari and a few others hailing from Paadassery. According to the Fort police, he was attacked in retaliation for damaging Sivan’s autorickshaw. Sarath and Sivan, who live in the same neighbourhood, have had a few run-ins in the past. Around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sarath had allegedly damaged Sivan’s autorickshaw. Later, he came back to the area and threatened Sivan and his friends. Following this, Sivan gathered others from the area and attacked Sarath at a swampy area near the Attukal parking ground at around 9 a.m. Sarath, who sustained serious injuries to both his legs in the attack, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The Fort police are on the lookout for the accused, who have all gone into hiding. According to the police, Sarath, the victim of the attack, is an accused in several cases registered in the Karamana, Fort and Nemom. He was in 2020 banned from entering Thiruvananthapuram city for one year under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) (KAAPA) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US