History-sheeter sustains serious injuries in attack by gang

December 28, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A history-sheeter sustained serious injuries on his legs after he was hacked by a gang in his neighbourhood near Attukal on Wednesday morning. The injured person has been identified as Sarath (27). The accused have been identified as Sivan, Biju, Hari and a few others hailing from Paadassery. According to the Fort police, he was attacked in retaliation for damaging Sivan’s autorickshaw. Sarath and Sivan, who live in the same neighbourhood, have had a few run-ins in the past. Around 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sarath had allegedly damaged Sivan’s autorickshaw. Later, he came back to the area and threatened Sivan and his friends. Following this, Sivan gathered others from the area and attacked Sarath at a swampy area near the Attukal parking ground at around 9 a.m. Sarath, who sustained serious injuries to both his legs in the attack, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The Fort police are on the lookout for the accused, who have all gone into hiding. According to the police, Sarath, the victim of the attack, is an accused in several cases registered in the Karamana, Fort and Nemom. He was in 2020 banned from entering Thiruvananthapuram city for one year under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) (KAAPA) Act.