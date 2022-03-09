History-sheeter stabs four police officers in Kerala

The officers were in pursuit of him in plain clothes

A history-sheeter went on a stabbing spree to injure four police officers who were in pursuit of him at Parippally on Tuesday.

The Kallambalam police arrested Anas Jan, 30, of Ayiroor in connection with the incident that took place near the Parippally junction. The officers had gone to apprehend him in connection with an explosives case registered in 2018.

On realising he was being followed, Anas took out a knife in his possession and went on to attack the officers after they chased him. Four members of the police team who had gone in plain clothes came under attack. They were identified as Kallambalam grade sub-inspector Jayan, civil police officer Sreejith, Vinod and Chanthu. The team, however, managed to overpower Anas and take him into custody.

Sreejith, who was stabbed in the rib cage from behind, Chanthu and Jayan were admitted to a private hospital in the city with significant injuries, while Vinod was hospitalised at the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

Deputy Inspector of General, Thiruvananthapuram Range, R. Nishanthini, and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath, visited the injured officers who are out of danger.