History-sheeter nabbed for violating KAAPA

The Nemom police arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly violating the provision of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) that had been invoked against him on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Thoufeer, 31, of Pazhaye Karakkamandapam near Nemom. He has been placed under severe restrictions for six months after being booked under the KAAPA in January. Besides being instructed to refrain from engaging in criminal activities, Thoufeer has been directed to present himself at the Nemom police station on all Mondays and constantly inform the police about his whereabouts and activities during the period.

However, he allegedly violated such conditions when he assaulted Pazhaye Karakkamandapam native Anwar and his daughter at Vellayani on May 20. He dragged them from an auto-rickshaw and attacked them using an iron pipe. The attack was suspected to be linked to a longstanding dispute, the police said. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.