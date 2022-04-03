History-sheeter held with MDMA

April 03, 2022 23:00 IST

The Pallickal police have arrested a history-sheeter with alleged possession of 7.5 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA.

The police identified the accused as Nandu B. Nair, 28, of Parippally. He was apprehended from Chadayamangalam during an investigation into a burglary reported from the office of the fish market at Kadampattukonam during the early hours of March 30. Cash amounting to ₹35,000 was reported to have been stolen.

Advertising

Advertising

Nandu, whose father ‘Theevetti’ Babu is known to be a notorious offender, also has nearly 70 criminal cases registered against him. The police said the accused had stored the narcotics substances, believed to be worth nearly ₹5 lakh in the grey market, in small packets that he hoped to sell for prices ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

During interrogation, the accused also purported confessed to have burgled a pharmacy in Kallambalam and a school in Chadayamangalam, the police said.