History sheeter attacked during Pongala annadhanam

March 07, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A history-sheeter was hacked by unidentified persons in broad daylight during the Pongala festivities at Sreekanteswaram on Tuesday in an attack that is suspected to be linked to a gang rivalry.

According to the police, Satheesh alias Luttappi Satheesh, of Sreekanteswaram, came under attack while he was distributing food as part of an ‘annadhanam’ organised by a voluntary organisation in a hall near the Iron Bridge at Sreekanteswaram.

Satheesh, who is the president of a residents association in the locality, was accosted by the five-member gang that came in a car. The assailants fled after hacking him using sharp objects. While Satheesh was rushed to the General Hospital, he was soon referred to a private hospital in the city with grievous injuries.

The City police have launched a man-hunt for those responsible for the attack, which is suspected to have been orchestrated by another habitual offender Santhosh Velayudhan, who was previously an associate of the victim.