HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History sheeter attacked during Pongala annadhanam

March 07, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked by unidentified persons in broad daylight during the Pongala festivities at Sreekanteswaram on Tuesday in an attack that is suspected to be linked to a gang rivalry.

According to the police, Satheesh alias Luttappi Satheesh, of Sreekanteswaram, came under attack while he was distributing food as part of an ‘annadhanam’ organised by a voluntary organisation in a hall near the Iron Bridge at Sreekanteswaram.

Satheesh, who is the president of a residents association in the locality, was accosted by the five-member gang that came in a car. The assailants fled after hacking him using sharp objects. While Satheesh was rushed to the General Hospital, he was soon referred to a private hospital in the city with grievous injuries.

The City police have launched a man-hunt for those responsible for the attack, which is suspected to have been orchestrated by another habitual offender Santhosh Velayudhan, who was previously an associate of the victim.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.