Kerala

History-sheeter arrested for violating bail conditions

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 23:18 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:18 IST

The Cantonment police on Monday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly violating bail conditions issued by a court.

The police identified the accused as Vineeth, alias Bruce Lee, 27, of Rajaji Nagar. Having been arrested earlier for various criminal cases, he had been granted bail by the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court under stringent conditions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, his bail was revoked after being informed by the police of various criminal activities, including drug peddling, that Vineeth was purportedly involved in recently. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...